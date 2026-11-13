Manhattan’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands staffing up for steady foot traffic and online orders. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests at a busy sports bar. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with people, and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; employee discount; benefits for eligible staff)

Keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and handling online and curbside pickup orders. Great if you like a mix of physical work and helping customers, and want tech discounts.

Employer: H&M

Location: Manhattan, KS – Manhattan Town Center

Type: Part-time, hourly, non-exempt

Salary: $13.00 per hour

Help shoppers with outfits, trends, and styling while keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. Nice option if you love fashion, enjoy talking with people, and want a staff discount across H&M Group brands.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Salary: Starting at $18.00/hour with increases up to $20.00/hour by Year 5

Blend of cashiering, stocking, curbside pickup, and cleaning to keep a high-volume grocery store running well. Solid choice if you want steady hours, clear pay raises, and like staying busy all shift.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.