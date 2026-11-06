📣 Manhattan, KS Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Manhattan’s sales and fundraising scene is busy right now, especially around K-State. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Kansas State University Foundation

Kansas State University Foundation Location: Manhattan, KS (onsite only)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $75,000–$82,000 annually

Use your sales or account management skills to build long-term donor relationships and secure $50,000+ major gifts for the College of Business Administration. Strong benefits, regular travel, and mission-driven work supporting K-State students and programs.

Employer: Kansas State University Foundation

Kansas State University Foundation Location: Manhattan, KS (onsite only)

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: $59,000–$63,000 annually

Phone, email, and video calls are your main tools here as you engage potential donors, learn what they care about, and connect them to the right fundraising partners. Great fit if you have call center or customer service experience and like measurable goals plus strong benefits.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Listed as Volunteer / Internship (commission-based)

Listed as (commission-based) Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses), avg. first-year $10,000–$14,000

Full-time summer door-to-door sales with training, coaching, and housing options for those who relocate. Aimed at motivated, competitive students who want to build sales, communication, and leadership skills while earning performance-based pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.