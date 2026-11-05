🏥 Manhattan, KS Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manhattan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to high-skill clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or looking to move into the area.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , day shift

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $56 per hour

This role is perfect if you’re an experienced Mammo Tech (2+ years) who wants steady hours and strong perks like day-1 health insurance, PTO from day 1, a $600 travel bonus, and extra pay for hours over your contract.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , day shift

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $2,427 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Same specialty, but set up as a travel contract with bonuses, guaranteed hours, and benefits starting day 1. Good fit if you like traveler perks and flexibility while still having a daytime schedule.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time

As a CMA, you’ll focus on safe med administration, documentation, and helping residents with daily care. This is a hands-on role in long-term care for someone with a valid CMA and CPR, who’s comfortable with lifting and active floor work.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Manhattan, KS

Facility in Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , day shift

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $1,691 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

13-week SLP travel contract where you’ll evaluate and treat communication and swallowing disorders. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Ascension Living – Via Christi Village Manhattan

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time, Days

Provide bedside care, give meds, and support assessments for skilled nursing/assisted living residents. Ascension offers comprehensive health benefits, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, and strong career growth paths.

Employer: Little Apple Pediatric Dentistry

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time, about 32 hrs/week, in-person

Pediatric dental office seeking a dependable, motivated, and energetic assistant. Experience is a plus but they will train the right person, so this is a nice entry point into dental if you’re detail-oriented and good with kids.

Employer: Stormont Vail Health Heart Center

Location: Brand-new Manhattan clinic , serving Manhattan & Junction City, KS

, serving Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8–5, no weekends, no call

Outpatient non-invasive cardiology role with a physician-led system, EPIC EMR, and a strong cardiac team. Package includes guaranteed base + production, full health benefits, 403(b) with match, relocation help, CME funds, and generous leave.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.