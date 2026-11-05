🛒 Manhattan, KS Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Manhattan’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fashion, cars, or tech. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Location: Manhattan, KS – Manhattan Town Center

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership spot in a fun, high-energy store. You’ll help run shifts, open/close the store, coach teammates, and create a great shopping experience while enjoying a 40% discount, free product, and access to tuition-free education and DailyPay (early access to earned wages) if eligible.

Employer: Flint Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like cars and people. You’ll greet customers, write up service needs, keep folks updated on their vehicles, and explain repairs. Comes with a strong benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and life insurance.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 100 Bluemont Ave, Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $42,800 – $64,200 base + about $18,000/year in potential commissions (if all sales goals are met)

Lead a team in a busy wireless store and help customers with phones, plans, and internet. This role offers paid training, a clear path to leadership, and big-company perks like medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, generous PTO and holidays, parental leave, and up to 50% off AT&T services.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.