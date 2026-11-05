🔧 Manhattan, KS Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manhattan’s got steady demand for people who keep buildings clean and outdoor spaces looking sharp. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: 5951 Corporate Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $19.50/hour

Lead a small cleaning team, help set schedules, and jump in on janitorial work when needed. No diploma required, and it’s a good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady daytime hours with a large facilities company.

Employer: Manhattan Medical Center

Location: Manhattan, KS (on-site medical offices)

Manhattan, KS (on-site medical offices) Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, about 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. )

(Monday–Friday, about ) Pay: From $13.25/hour

Evening cleaning of medical offices: vacuuming, dusting, mopping, trash, door handles, and restrooms. About 3 hours a night, great if you want extra income after another job or classes; call 785-539-6461 and ask for Deb or Jarrod to apply.

Employer: Kansas State University

Location: Manhattan, KS (K-State campus, on-site)

Manhattan, KS (K-State campus, on-site) Type: Full-time staff (USS)

Pay: $15.00–$17.78/hour

Application deadline: December 18, 2026

Operate mowers and other equipment, help with general grounds work, and keep campus outdoor areas safe and attractive. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, and K-State notes this role comes with access to university benefits and a supportive work environment.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.