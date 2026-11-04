🔧 Manhattan, KS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Manhattan’s got a steady mix of hands-on jobs right now, from campus cleaning crews to plant maintenance leaders. If you like fixing things or keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bev-Hub, LLC.

Bev-Hub, LLC. Location: Manhattan, KS (on-site, manufacturing environment)

Manhattan, KS (on-site, manufacturing environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team at a busy beverage production facility, keeping lines running and equipment in top shape. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of industrial maintenance experience and want to oversee preventive maintenance, troubleshoot mechanical/electrical systems, and manage projects and contractors.

Employer: Midwest Health

Location: Manhattan, KS, US

Manhattan, KS, US Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee building maintenance and safety for a healthcare/senior living setting with Midwest Health. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable leading a small team, and want steady, mission-driven work keeping residents’ spaces safe and well maintained.

Employer: Kansas State University

Location: Manhattan, Kansas – Vet Med Complex (on-site)

Manhattan, Kansas – Vet Med Complex (on-site) Type: Full-time staff (USS)

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Application deadline: November 16, 2026

Provide cleaning and sanitation in K-State’s Vet Med Complex, an essential, on-site role with on-call and inclement weather duties. Great if you have custodial or hospital cleaning experience and want stable university employment with access to K-State’s benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.