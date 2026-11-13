Manhattan Beach is hot right now for tech folks, especially in retail and cloud. Skechers is building out a serious IT team at their HQ, with roles from hands-on architect to senior leadership.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Manhattan Beach, CA (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$185,000/year USD

Own the global identity architecture for a Fortune 500 brand, covering workforce IAM, customer identity, privileged access, and Zero Trust. This is a deep technical role where you design and troubleshoot complex identity flows across cloud and enterprise systems.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000/year USD

Bridge retail operations and IT by turning store and e‑com data into clear reports, dashboards, and action plans. Great fit if you know BI tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.), SQL, and retail/POS systems and like being the go‑to partner for business teams.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$260,000/year USD

Lead global infrastructure and multi‑cloud strategy (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle) for a large, fast‑growing brand. You’ll run modernization, SRE practices, automation, and FinOps while partnering with execs and cybersecurity on reliability and Zero Trust.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.