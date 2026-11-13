undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Manhattan Beach IT Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $260K+
Manhattan Beach is hot right now for tech folks, especially in retail and cloud. Skechers is building out a serious IT team at their HQ, with roles from hands-on architect to senior leadership.
Identity & Access Management Architect
- Employer: Skechers
- Location: Manhattan Beach, CA (HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$185,000/year USD
Own the global identity architecture for a Fortune 500 brand, covering workforce IAM, customer identity, privileged access, and Zero Trust. This is a deep technical role where you design and troubleshoot complex identity flows across cloud and enterprise systems.
Retail IT Operations Business Analyst
- Employer: Skechers
- Location: Manhattan Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$140,000/year USD
Bridge retail operations and IT by turning store and e‑com data into clear reports, dashboards, and action plans. Great fit if you know BI tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.), SQL, and retail/POS systems and like being the go‑to partner for business teams.
Sr. Director, Infrastructure and Cloud Engineering
- Employer: Skechers
- Location: Manhattan Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000–$260,000/year USD
Lead global infrastructure and multi‑cloud strategy (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle) for a large, fast‑growing brand. You’ll run modernization, SRE practices, automation, and FinOps while partnering with execs and cybersecurity on reliability and Zero Trust.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.