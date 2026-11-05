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Manhattan Beach

Family Crafts Night marks 40th year in December

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShZY5_1Gpxre2D00

Manhattan Beach Parks & Rec will host the 40th annual Family Crafts Night on Saturday, December 5, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at Manhattan Heights Park for ages 3 and up. Families can make crafts together, dinner is included, and Santa will be available for a family photo; each person attending must register in advance.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Manhattan Beach Parks & Rec

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