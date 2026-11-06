🍽️ Manhattan Beach Food & Hospitality – Several Local Openings

Manhattan Beach is buzzing with restaurant and café jobs right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and talking to people, these are worth a look.

Employer: dan modern chinese

dan modern chinese Location: Manhattan Beach, CA (in person, one location)

Manhattan Beach, CA (in person, one location) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.27/hour + employee discount

Polished casual spot known for handmade dumplings and noodles. Mix of runner, expo, busser, server, host, and takeout support, so it’s great if you like staying busy and learning different front-of-house roles.

Employer: California Pizza Kitchen

Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Manhattan Beach, CA Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Pay: $16.90/hour + tips

Chain restaurant with a big focus on training and growth. Offers flexible shifts, dining discounts, benefits (if eligible), and career advancement, plus you’ll work in a lively, team-focused dining room.

Employer: Erewhon Market

Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Manhattan Beach, CA Type: Not listed (hourly role)

Not listed (hourly role) Pay: $19–$22/hour (based on experience)

High-end market and café with a strong health and wellness vibe. You’ll make espresso drinks, keep the bar running smoothly, and help customers, with perks like 50% off organic meals, 20% off in-store, 401k with match, health benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each place often has more roles listed once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.