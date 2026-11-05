👔 Manhattan Beach Exec Roles: Multiple Skechers Openings $160K–$280K

Manhattan Beach is hot right now for senior leaders in ecommerce and AI. If you’ve got marketplace or product chops, Skechers has several big-impact roles based right here.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year USD

Own the roadmap for Skechers’ creative AI platform, from pilot ideas to full rollout. You’ll partner with creative, ecommerce, legal, and security teams to launch AI workflows, define success metrics, and keep only the projects that drive real value.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000–$280,000/year USD

Lead Skechers’ global Amazon business across the US, Europe, Asia, and more, owning the full global Amazon P&L. You’ll set one strategy worldwide, manage multi-region Amazon teams, and be the single senior voice to Amazon on terms, growth, and profitability.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000–$230,000/year USD

Run Skechers’ US Amazon channel end to end, including the P&L. You’ll build and standardize strategy for selection, inventory, promos, and ads, lead the ecommerce team, and work across sales, ops, and agencies to grow the business efficiently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.