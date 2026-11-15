Manhasset’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across patient care and support roles. If you’re in healthcare and live nearby, this is a good moment to make a move closer to home.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: Manhasset, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Northwell notes pay depends on experience, education, and role)

Support hospital patients with their nutrition needs. You’ll screen patients for nutrition risk, help adjust menus to match diet orders, assist with tray-line accuracy, and provide basic nutrition counseling under a dietitian’s supervision. Requires an Associate’s in Nutrition or Dietetics and 1–3 years of related experience.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: Manhasset, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Northwell notes pay depends on experience, credentials, and role)

Perform diagnostic and screening ultrasound exams in a hospital setting. You’ll work closely with radiologists, position patients, capture and label high-quality images, assist with ultrasound-guided procedures, and help with equipment care and quality control. Requires graduation from an accredited ultrasound (or related) program and at least one recognized sonography credential (e.g., RDMS, RDCS, RCS, ACS, RVT, RVS, or RT(S)).

Employer: PhysioElements Physical Therapy & Wellness

Location: Manhasset, NY (1615 Northern Blvd, Suite 202)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $50–$70 per hour of client care, based on experience (Pilates sessions paid at a separate rate)

One-on-one, 55-minute sessions in an out-of-network PT and clinical Pilates practice focused on complex cases (scoliosis, postpartum, hypermobility, ortho). You’ll get structured mentorship, specialty training (including Schroth-based scoliosis care), and paid onboarding while your caseload builds. Requires an active NY PT license, 1+ year of PT experience, and at least one early, evening, or Saturday shift.

Employer: Smile Services of New York

Location: Manhasset, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Chairside assist for general, cosmetic, and surgical dentistry (crowns, implants, root canals, dentures, and more) while also helping with X-rays, sterilization, and front-desk tasks. Offers competitive pay, training and development, and room to advance. Needs 2+ years of dental assisting experience, familiarity with dental software (like Dentrix/Eaglesoft), and Spanish fluency is a plus.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.