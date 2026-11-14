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🐶 Loving Dogs in Manhasset NY Hoping for Homes and Fosters
These Manhasset pups are in a tough spot and need kind local families. If you’ve been thinking about fostering or adopting, now is a wonderful time to step in.
Mimi
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Young (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 18 lbs
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Shelter/Rescue: Long Road Home Rescue
- Contact: (516) 459-3509
Emergency foster or adopter needed. Mimi’s family in Bellmore is losing their home and she will be surrendered to a shelter very soon if no one steps up. She’s described as a very sweet, loving, and beautiful little girl, and she’s great with other dogs and people.
Mimi’s sister is Bianca, but they do not need to be adopted together, so you can help even if you can only take one dog.
👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet
Bianca
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 50 lbs
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)
- Shelter/Rescue: Long Road Home Rescue
- Contact: (516) 459-3509
Bianca is also in an emergency situation. Her family in Bellmore is losing their home, and she will be surrendered to a shelter if a foster or adopter can’t be found in time. She’s described as very sweet, loving, and quiet, and is currently living in an apartment, which suggests she can do well in a home setting.
Bianca’s sister is Mimi, but they do not have to be adopted together. Even offering a foster spot could save her from entering a shelter.
👉 Meet Bianca and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet
Starbuck - The Good Ol Boy
- Nickname: Buck
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 45 lbs
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $550
- Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Manhasset NY LI – Foster
- Contact: (919) 426-1862
Starbuck, or Buck, is a 2–3-year-old Lab mix with a gentle heart. He was found wandering around a Starbucks in Puerto Rico, scared and alone, until rescuers arrived and he eagerly jumped into their car. He’s now safe and waiting in foster care, hoping for a family of his own.
If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a sweet nature, Buck may be your guy. The rescue uses an online adoption application (link is in his listing).
👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Manhasset, NY or Bellmore, please consider fostering or adopting one of these dogs, or share their stories with friends and neighbors. A quick phone call or online application could change their lives.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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