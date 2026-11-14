These Manhasset pups are in a tough spot and need kind local families. If you’ve been thinking about fostering or adopting, now is a wonderful time to step in.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Size: About 18 lbs

About 18 lbs Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter/Rescue: Long Road Home Rescue

Contact: (516) 459-3509

Emergency foster or adopter needed. Mimi’s family in Bellmore is losing their home and she will be surrendered to a shelter very soon if no one steps up. She’s described as a very sweet, loving, and beautiful little girl, and she’s great with other dogs and people.

Mimi’s sister is Bianca, but they do not need to be adopted together, so you can help even if you can only take one dog.

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Female

Size: About 50 lbs

About 50 lbs Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white) Shelter/Rescue: Long Road Home Rescue

Contact: (516) 459-3509

Bianca is also in an emergency situation. Her family in Bellmore is losing their home, and she will be surrendered to a shelter if a foster or adopter can’t be found in time. She’s described as very sweet, loving, and quiet, and is currently living in an apartment, which suggests she can do well in a home setting.

Bianca’s sister is Mimi, but they do not have to be adopted together. Even offering a foster spot could save her from entering a shelter.

👉 Meet Bianca and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet

Nickname: Buck

Buck Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Size: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Manhasset NY LI – Foster

Contact: (919) 426-1862

Starbuck, or Buck, is a 2–3-year-old Lab mix with a gentle heart. He was found wandering around a Starbucks in Puerto Rico, scared and alone, until rescuers arrived and he eagerly jumped into their car. He’s now safe and waiting in foster care, hoping for a family of his own.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a sweet nature, Buck may be your guy. The rescue uses an online adoption application (link is in his listing).

👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Manhasset, NY or Bellmore, please consider fostering or adopting one of these dogs, or share their stories with friends and neighbors. A quick phone call or online application could change their lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.