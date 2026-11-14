Mandeville has a few solid accounting spots open right now, from a growing tax shop to a steady construction office role. If you like numbers and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fabulous Tax Chic

Fabulous Tax Chic Location: Mandeville, LA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Part-time (about 30–35 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour, based on experience

Small, growing tax and accounting firm where you’ll do a bit of everything: tax prep, bookkeeping, payroll, and admin. Great fit if you have some experience, want to learn more and grow, and like working closely with clients in a tight-knit office.

Employer: M&J Civil Construction, LLC

Location: Mandeville, LA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time , non-exempt

, non-exempt Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay

Handles day-to-day bookkeeping, accounts payable, payroll, and office support for a civil construction company. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, can juggle deadlines, and want a steady 40-hour/week role with benefits in a standard office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.