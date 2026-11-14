Mandeville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in clinics and retail settings. Here are a few solid roles if you want to grow your career while staying local.

Employer: PDS Health (Dentists of Mandeville)

PDS Health (Dentists of Mandeville) Location: Mandeville, LA

Type: Other (clinical role)

Other (clinical role) Pay: $40.00–$55.00/hour

Perks: Welcome bonus up to $5,000, medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, free CE, 401(k) with company contributions, child care assistance

Work in a modern dental office focused on preventive care and patient education. Great fit if you’re a licensed hygienist who wants strong pay, good benefits, and room to grow your skills.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Mandeville, LA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full time

Hours: ~30 hours/week

Pay Range: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027

Support the pharmacy team with prescription filling, customer service, and inventory. Good option if you like a fast-paced setting, want benefits, and are ready to complete CVS’s technician training and state requirements.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Mandeville, LA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part time

Hours: ~25 hours/week

Pay Range: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Similar duties as the full-time role, but with more flexible hours. Nice pick if you want pharmacy experience and benefits options without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Mandeville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.