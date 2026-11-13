Mandeville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors or keeping buildings in good shape. Here are a few worth a look if you’re ready for steady work and don’t mind staying active.

Employer: Beau Chene Country Club

Beau Chene Country Club Location: Mandeville, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.50 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off

Keep the golf course looking sharp: mowing greens and fairways, weed eating, blowing leaves, and setting up the course each day. This is an outdoor, very active job (walking up to 5 miles, lifting up to 50 lbs) that’s great if you like working on a team and taking pride in how the grounds look.

Employer: Louisiana Dept. of Culture, Recreation & Tourism – State Parks

Location: Fontainebleau State Park, Mandeville, LA

Type: Classified state position (full-time)

Salary: $2,978 – $5,360 monthly

Schedule: Rotating 40 hrs/week , may include weekends and holidays

Rotating , may include Application window: Open 11/12/2026 – Closes 11/26/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Hands-on role keeping park buildings, equipment, and grounds safe and in good shape—everything from basic carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work to mowing, trail work, and light custodial tasks. One year of related experience or some construction/engineering coursework is required, and you’ll get state benefits, paid holidays, and retirement options.

(Note: This is the same role as the other Maintenance Repairer 1–2 listing; this one includes the salary and full details.)

Employer: MedVet

Location: Based in Mandeville, LA with travel to New Orleans & Mobile, AL

Based in with travel to New Orleans & Mobile, AL Type: Listed as Internship , but functions like a paid maintenance tech role

Listed as , but functions like a paid maintenance tech role Pay: $25 – $30 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, mileage reimbursement, tools provided

You’ll handle building and equipment maintenance for several veterinary hospitals, manage small projects, and help keep fire and life safety systems up to code. Good fit if you have at least a year of facilities or maintenance experience, are comfortable with power tools and basic tech, and don’t mind about 50% travel between locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, don’t wait; these kinds of roles tend to fill quietly and fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.