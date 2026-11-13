Mandeville has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from steady CDL work to flexible, part‑time routes. If you like being on the road and staying local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northern Gulf Services

Northern Gulf Services Location: Mandeville, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly with overtime (exact rate not listed)

Hourly with (exact rate not listed) Schedule: Mon–Fri for 2–3 weeks of training , then Wed–Sun

Mon–Fri for , then Benefits: Bonus based on performance, paid holidays and PTO, medical & dental insurance, training & development, opportunity for advancement

CDL Class A with Tanker and TWIC needed. You’ll drive a vac truck to collect used cooking oil and also work hands-on with pumps, hoses, and tanks. Good fit if you want steady hours, overtime, and room to move up in a growing renewable fuels company.

Employer: Northlake Behavioral Health System

Northlake Behavioral Health System Location: Mandeville, LA

Type: PRN / As Needed

Schedule: 8:00 AM–4:30 PM , rotating weekends, on‑call

, rotating weekends, Pay: Not listed

Drive patients to and from hospitals, appointments, and homes while supporting their mental health care. Great if you’re 25+ with a clean driving record, want flexible hours, and like helping people in a calm, respectful setting.

Employer: Pharma Fusion, LLC

Pharma Fusion, LLC Location: Mandeville, LA

Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Schedule: Varies; includes some early mornings, evenings, and weekends

Drive executives to the airport, run errands, and handle runs to other offices (including Lake Charles, LA and Santa Rosa Beach, FL). Ideal if you know local routes, have a clean driving record, and want steady hours with a professional, in‑person role.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.