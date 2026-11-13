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👔 Mandeville, LA Executive Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Mandeville is quietly building a strong market for leaders right now, from energy and finance to local sports ventures. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.
Golf Simulator Facility Operator and Partner
- Employer: The Back Nine Golf Ascension-LA (Northshore location)
- Location: Mandeville, LA (in person)
- Type: Full-time, owner/operator partnership
- Salary: $50,000 – $100,000 per year
Run the day-to-day operations of a new indoor golf facility while buying in as a business partner. Great fit if you love golf, have capital to invest, and want to lead clinics, events, and memberships in a flexible, community-focused setting.
BESS Project Manager
- Employer: Ampirical
- Location: Based in Mandeville, LA (fully remote with ~20% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $165,000 per year (DOE)
Lead complex Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that shape the future of the power grid. This role comes with strong perks: profit sharing bonus, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, 120+ hours PTO plus 10 holidays, every other Friday off, and career development support.
Branch Complex Senior Manager – Wealth & Investment Management
- Employer: Wells Fargo Advisors
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- Type: Full-time, non-producing leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting end date: November 30, 2026 (may close early)
Oversee one or more branches, own the P&L, and drive both organic and inorganic growth by coaching Financial Advisors and recruiting top talent. You’ll need 7+ years of financial advisory experience, 3+ years of leadership, and FINRA licenses (Series 7 & 63; 9/10 and 65/66 on a timeline) to lead culture, risk, and client service across the complex.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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