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Mandeville
Community sound bath at The Groves tonight
4 days ago
A free, donation-based community sound bath will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 5:30 PM at The Groves at Pelican Park. All ages are welcome to lie on a blanket or sit in a chair while a practitioner plays relaxing instruments to help calm the mind and body.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pelican Park/Recreation District #1
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