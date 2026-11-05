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Mandeville

Community sound bath at The Groves tonight

4 days ago
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A free, donation-based community sound bath will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 5:30 PM at The Groves at Pelican Park. All ages are welcome to lie on a blanket or sit in a chair while a practitioner plays relaxing instruments to help calm the mind and body.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pelican Park/Recreation District #1

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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