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Sports

Beyond the Basics Pickleball Clinic Nov 9 & 11

4 days ago
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Pelican Park will host a 2-day Beyond the Basics Pickleball Clinic on November 9 and November 11 from 8:30–10:00 AM each day, with 90 minutes of instruction focused on court position, smart shot choices, and rally review. This clinic is for players who already know the basics and want to improve skills and confidence, not for first-time beginners.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pelican Park/Recreation District #1

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