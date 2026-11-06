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🏥 Mandeville Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Mandeville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to therapy and eye care support. Here are several local roles hiring now, from entry-level to licensed clinicians.
Hospice Registered Nurse (RN) – PRN
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Mandeville, LA (serving Mandeville, Covington, Slidell, Kenner, Metairie, New Orleans)
- Type: PRN / Full-time classified
- Pay: $38–$40 per hour
Provide one-on-one hospice care in patients’ homes, with flexible PRN visits and strong team support. Good fit if you’re an experienced RN with at least 1 year of home hospice, want autonomy in your day, and value meaningful end-of-life care.
Child Development & Prevention Therapist
- Employer: Northlake Behavioral Health System – The Ness Center
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay: Not listed
Work with children in a Pregnant and Postpartum Women’s program, providing therapy, prevention, and parenting support using a trauma-informed, family-centered approach. Requires a Master’s in Social Work/Counseling/Psychology and LA license (LCSW, LMSW, PLPC, or LPC); employer is Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligible.
Part-Time Optometric Technician
- Employer: EyeCare 20/20
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- Type: Part-time (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 8am–5pm)
- Pay: $14–$17 per hour, based on experience
Support eye doctors with pre-exam testing, eye drops, and patient flow while delivering friendly front-line care. Offers 401(k) with match, vision insurance, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts, great for someone detail-oriented who enjoys a fast-paced clinic.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often have room to grow your role over time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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