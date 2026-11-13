Photo Credit: HBO

Aaron Pierre has landed the lead role in a new Netflix action movie, marking his first collaboration with the director of the hit Sisu franchise. Following his upcoming appearance as John Stewart in the DCU’s Lanterns, Pierre is set to headline Fairytale in New York. The film will be directed by Jalmari Helander, who is also helming next year’s John Rambo.

The upcoming film will be a collaboration between Netflix and Lionsgate, as reported by Deadline. The film reportedly was sold to Netflix after a hot auction. It will be written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, who also wrote Helander’s upcoming Rambo film.

“There’s nothing better than bringing together great creative partners with whom you already have a history of success,” said Erin Westerman, President of the Lionsgate Motion Group. “And this marks our third collaboration with Jalmari. He’s an exceptional filmmaker with a distinctive ability to deliver visceral, memorable action while never losing sight of character and emotion.”

Westerman added that Helander will be a “perfect match” to work with Pierre, who he described as having the chops to be “a major movie star.” “We think this is going to be a very special film,” he added.

How Fairytale in New York brings a Die Hard-like twist to Christmas Eve

Fairytale in New York will unfold on Christmas Eve in New York City, following an unassuming cab driver played by Pierre. The story sees him embark on a night of vengeance after his estranged son’s priceless gift is stolen. Like the rest of Helander’s filmography, Fairytale in New York is set to be another action extravaganza.

The upcoming film is set to be produced by FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn. He will be joined by Templeton Media’s Kevin King Templeton. The former’s Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer, also joined by Haines and Noshirvani in the same role.

Lionsgate and Netflix previously collaborated on War Machine, which was a major hit for the streamer. Aaron Pierre originally broke out of Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, which also performed well on the service. Following it and Lanterns, he will be next seen in Man of Tomorrow and Star Wars: Starfighter.

Fairtytale in New York currently does not have a release date.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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