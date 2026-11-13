Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Kiefer Sutherland is pushing back against an assault lawsuit filed by an Uber driver following their alleged January confrontation. In a court response filed November 10, the actor denied “each and every allegation” made by Rafael Manvelyan and argued that any physical contact during the ride was an act of self-defense.

Sutherland, 59, said he believed Manvelyan posed an “imminent threat of bodily harm” and maintained that he used only the force reasonably necessary under the circumstances. His legal team is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice in its entirety, as reported by People.

The dispute dates back to January 12, when Sutherland was arrested following allegations that he physically assaulted the driver and made criminal threats against him. Manvelyan filed his lawsuit on October 12, seeking damages for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

Kiefer Sutherland claims he feared the Uber driver during their ride

Sutherland’s self-defense argument directly challenges Manvelyan’s account of what happened inside the vehicle. According to the driver’s complaint, Sutherland appeared visibly intoxicated when he entered the car and became increasingly hostile and confrontational during the ride.

Manvelyan alleged that the actor threatened him with serious bodily injury and death before placing him in a chokehold and repeatedly punching his head, face, neck, and upper body. He also claimed he tried to leave the vehicle because he feared for his safety.

The driver said the alleged confrontation left him with injuries to his head, face, neck, spine and right shoulder. He also reported psychological distress, including anxiety, nightmares, emotional trauma, and sleep disturbances. His lawsuit seeks compensation for medical expenses and lost earnings.

Sutherland rejected those claims. His response argues that Manvelyan suffered no injuries or damages caused by him. He also challenged the driver’s claims of emotional distress, suggesting that any psychological difficulties could be linked to preexisting conditions, unrelated stressors, or other causes.

The actor further argued that the lawsuit is time-barred and accused Manvelyan of filing it in bad faith to harass him. Sutherland is seeking dismissal with prejudice, which would generally prevent the same claims from being filed again.

Both parties have requested a jury trial. However, the court has not decided the case, and the allegations and defenses remain competing claims.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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