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Bethenny Frankel’s trademark application has raised questions about a potential project involving Sofia Franklyn. Sofia reportedly did not know about the filing, prompting speculation about a possible collaboration.

Sofia Franklyn wasn’t told about Bethenny Frankel’s trademark

On Nov. 11, Bethenny’s company, SG Marks, LLC, filed a trademark application for the name “Unwelcome.” The filing came a day after Sofia released her memoir, Daddy Issues. The trademark name also resembles Alex Cooper’s media brand, Unwell.

According to The Blast, Bethenny discussed the idea during a phone call with a major podcaster’s team. The team had asked her for an example of a project she might pursue. She then pitched a concept she had developed with Sofia in mind.

Bethenny claimed the team liked her idea and suggested offering Sofia a show if Bethenny pursued the project with her. However, she did not identify the podcaster whose team she spoke with. She also admitted that she had not told Sofia about the trademark application.

The filing sparked questions among fans about why Bethenny had not discussed the idea with Sofia first. Some also questioned the similarity between “Unwelcome” and Cooper’s Unwell brand.

Although Bethenny has discussed the concept, she has not publicly announced a show or partnership with Sofia. The trademark record confirms the application but does not establish a collaboration between them.

Meanwhile, Sofia’s memoir explores her former friendship and business partnership with Alex Cooper. The two initially lived together in New York City before becoming co-hosts of Call Her Daddy.

However, their partnership ended in 2020 amid contract negotiations with Barstool Sports. Sofia also reflected on how their friendship fell apart. Cooper continued hosting Call Her Daddy, while Sofia launched her own podcast, Sofia with an F.

In her memoir, Sofia alleged that Cooper secretly earned $20,000 more per year than she did. She also claimed Cooper tried to push her out before their partnership ended.

Sofia continues to host Sofia with an F, while Bethenny’s company has applied to trademark “Unwelcome.” However, neither has confirmed a partnership or announced a project under that name.

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