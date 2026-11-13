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Jeff Lewis opened up about his life co-parenting his daughter, Monroe, with ex Gage Edward. He says with Gage, it’s difficult as they don’t align with their parenting approach, and their relationship has strained over the years.

Jeff Lewis admits coparenting daughter Monroe with ex Gage Edward has become harder

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly while promoting the Bravo series Still Flipping Out, Jeff Lewis opened up about co-parenting. He said, “It hasn’t really gotten any easier. I think, if anything, it’s gotten worse. It’s [been] eight years. I don’t really have any sort of explanation for it.”

Jeff and ex-Gage are not on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. The former couple welcomed their daughter Monroe via surrogate in 2016, three years before their split.

Jeff said, “I very much would like to move on and move forward, and I think we would have if we didn’t have a child. I think if we didn’t have a child together, I think we both would have moved on with our separate lives.”

In May 2021, the former couple settled their contentious custody battle. Jeff said, “Because we have to stay in communication, we don’t really see eye-to-eye. I raise her differently than he raises her. Doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing, I think it’s probably a nice balance. He’s a little stricter than I am, but we’re stricter with different things. I think what’s important for him is not as important for me. What’s important for me is not as important for him, but we just don’t totally align.”

He admitted some aspects of their parenting could have been handled in a better way. However, he said he is grateful and happy as everything is going well in life despite having the disagreements.

While talking about his daughter, Jeff said, “I would love to share Monroe with the audience. However, this is … truly the one singular thing that Gage and I agree on, which is we believe she’s too young to be on TV.”

Despite ongoing differences, the duo remains united to keep her out of the spotlight.

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