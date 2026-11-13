\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure class="wp-block-post-featured-image">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1tBqZx_1H3y8kS000" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBqZx_1H3y8kS000" width="1200" height="675" >\u003cfigcaption>Credits: Sony Pictures Releasing\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cstrong>\u003ca href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/emma-watson" rel="nofollow">Emma Watson\u003c/a>\u003c/strong> had an unexpected moment outside \u003cstrong>\u003ca href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/GQ" rel="nofollow">GQ\u003c/a>\u003c/strong>’s 31st annual Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The\u003cstrong>\u003ca href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/harry-potter" rel="nofollow">Harry Potter\u003c/a>\u003c/strong> star, 36, tripped in her black-and-white striped heels while walking along the steep pavement entrance to the Chateau Marmont.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Photos from the event showed Watson falling to the ground as she left the star-studded gathering. However, she quickly got back on her feet and laughed off the mishap in front of photographers and onlookers. She then continued with a blond-haired male companion.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1536677978523864%2F&show_text=true&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="591">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Watson wore a black minidress beneath a colorful, embellished vintage Valentino coat. She completed the outfit with a gold chain necklace, hoop earrings, and a black crossbody bag. Despite attending the event, she did not appear to pose on the red carpet.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">The party was hosted by Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, and Chris Rock. Other attendees included Cara Delevingne, Tinashe, Jimmy Kimmel, Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Jason Bateman and Tracee Ellis Ross.\u003c/p>\u003ch2 id="h-emma-watson-s-appearance-comes-weeks-before-the-highly-anticipated-harry-potter-reboot" class="wp-block-heading">Emma Watson’s appearance comes weeks before the highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot\u003c/h2>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Watson’s appearance comes as HBO prepares to bring the Harry Potter story back to television. The upcoming series will adapt J.K. Rowling’s seven novels, with each season covering one book.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The new production will introduce a different cast to the characters Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint played in the original film franchise.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Watson became an international star through her role as Hermione, but she has kept a relatively low profile in recent years. Her last major feature-film appearance was in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women, in which she played Meg March.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Watson has also made occasional public appearances, including the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7. For that event, she wore a sculptural ruby-red gown designed by Caroline Zimbalist, who created its material using a biopolymer-based process.\u003c/p>\u003chr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity">\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cem>\u003ca href="https://www.comingsoon.net/tv/news/2223302-emma-watson-brief-mishap-la-harry-potter-reboot" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.\u003c/a>\u003c/em>\u003c/p>\u003cp>The post \u003ca href="https://www.mandatory.com/tv/1891668-emma-watson-brief-mishap-la-harry-potter-reboot" rel="nofollow">Emma Watson Has a Brief Mishap in LA Ahead of Harry Potter Reboot\u003c/a> appeared first on \u003ca href="https://www.mandatory.com" rel="nofollow">Mandatory\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>