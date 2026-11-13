Photo Credit: Paramount+

An actor from Taylor Sheridan’s hit spy series recently opened up about his passion for performing dangerous stunts. Thad Luckinbill revealed that he enjoys performing several sequences himself in Lioness, including high-speed car chases and helicopter rides.

Speaking with People, Luckinbill said he occasionally races cars and has enjoyed doing adventurous activities since childhood. Reflecting on his experience filming Lioness, the 51-year-old actor explained, “They tend to stick me in the choppers with no doors, flying around Fort Worth, tethered by a cord.” When his stunt double isn’t available, he also steps in for “the driving stuff and high-speed chases.”

“It’s probably a problem for me, to be honest with you,” he joked. “A need for speed, I guess. I don’t know. But I enjoy it.” However, Luckinbill acknowledged that he has to be more selective about the stunts he performs these days. He still does “as much as I can,” but admits he’s “not 21 anymore” and sometimes leaves the more demanding sequences to younger performers.

Who does Thad Luckinbill play in Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness show?

Luckinbill plays Kyle McManus, a CIA senior case officer and colleague of protagonist Joe, played by Zoe Saldaña. He initially appeared in a recurring role during Season 1 before becoming a series regular in Season 2. He also returned for the show’s latest third season.

Kyle frequently works with Joe, exchanging intelligence, resources, and tactical support for their respective operations. In Season 1, he calls on Joe’s Quick Reaction Force (QRF) to help extract a cartel asset from a prisoner transport vehicle in Texas.

His role expands in Season 2 when he joins Joe and her colleagues in investigating the kidnapping of a U.S. congresswoman by the Los Tigres cartel. He also helps recruit Captain Josie Carrillo (Genesis Rodriguez) into the Lioness program for an undercover operation.

All three seasons of Lioness are available to stream on Paramount+.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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