Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie will soon collaborate with The Drama director Kristoffer Borgli on his next feature film, released by A24. Details on the upcoming film’s plot are being kept under wraps, but it will enter production in 2027. film, titled The Week of Pain, is yet another collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, with Borgli directing from his own script.

Deadline has reported that Robbie has been a fan of Borgli’s work for a while, and was enthusiastic to clear her schedule for it next year. Robbie’s own LuckyChap Entertainment will be one of its producers, joined by Dilemma Films.

Borgli’s previous two feature films, The Drama and Dream Scenario, were both collaborations with Square Peg. The former was a box office hit, grossing over $134 million worldwide with mostly positive reviews.

Margot Robbie’s busy slate continues after Wuthering Heights and the Ocean’s prequel

The Week of Pain will mark Robbie’s first feature film following the upcoming Oceans Eleven prequel. Most recently, she starred in and produced Wuthering Heights, which grossed over $241 million worldwide despite mixed reviews. The Australian actor founded LuckyChap Entertainment over a decade ago, producing several female-focused projects through it. Robbie’s producorial credits include I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Barbie, Saltburn, and her upcoming films.

Robbie has also won several accolades for her work, including two Best Actress nominations at the Academy Awards, followed by another as Best Supporting Actress. It’s unclear whether she will return for a Barbie sequel, following the record-breaking success of the original. Most recently, one of her TV shows, Neighbours, was reported to be making a surprising return to find a new audience. Following her marriage, Robbie also changed her name, shocking fans worldwide.

The upcoming film will also mark Robbie’s first film as an actor for A24. The film has yet to receive a release date.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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