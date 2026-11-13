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Carrie-Anne Moss has opened up about filming a steamy intimate scene with Hudson Williams for AMC+ series Yaga. The 59-year-old actress revealed that the sequence, which features a significant age gap between their characters, involved extensive rehearsals and several approaches before they settled on the right version.

Carrie-Anne Moss says intimate scene with Hudson Williams was rehearsed in many ways

In Yaga, Williams plays Henry Park, the son of a wealthy family who goes missing and is eventually found dead. His character has a habit of recording his sexual encounters, including one with Kathryn Hargrove, a university professor played by Moss.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Moss revealed how much preparation went into the intimate sequence. In her words, “We did it lots of different ways. Lots.”

The actors worked alongside directors David Frazee and Rachel Talalay, meeting in a hotel screening room to rehearse the scene. Moss recalled sensing the importance of getting it right for showrunner and writer Kat Sandler. She explained, “You could feel how much the scene meant to Kat and the directors.” She further added that there were “so many ways to start” the sequence.

Moss also considered how the encounter should develop. She questioned, “Do I wanna be devouring him from the [beginning]? And obviously you want to have an arc to a scene”

Additionally, Carrie-Anne Moss noted that the scene needed a natural progression rather than starting at its most intense point.

Meanwhile, Williams offered insight into Henry’s mindset, explaining that his character believes he has control of the situation. He said, “When I’m Henry, I can totally be naive and ignorant to the fact that I think I am steering this ship and I think I got the upper hand.” He further clarified that Henry never considers the possibility of surrendering control and explained, “Nowhere ever did he have a sentiment of a hand-over.”

Based on the folklore surrounding Baba Yaga, the series also features Noah Reid, Sheila McCarthy, Clark Backo and Patrick Gilmore.

Meanwhile, Williams has also drawn attention for his role in Heated Rivalry, where his chemistry with Connor Storrie became popular.

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