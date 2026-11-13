Photo Credit: STXfilms/Motion Picture Artwork

Emily Ratajkowski is collaborating with Lena Dunham once again for a romantic comedy film. The 35-year-old model and actress will be joined by a star-studded cast.

According to Deadline, Ratajkowski is set to star in Still We Met, an indie, semi-autobiographical rom-com. Dunham serves as an executive producer on the film. The Girls creator had previously worked with Ratajkowski on the Netflix comedy series Too Much.

Still We Met, Zackary Drucker’s narrative feature directorial debut, follows a young woman at a turning point in her life. Following a chance encounter with a charming British stranger, the two spend an unforgettable night wandering the streets of New York. The pair soon reveal more than they intended.

Still We Met brings together a notable cast for Zackary Drucker’s directorial debut

Still We Met also marks the screenwriting and acting debut of Mary Beth Barone, who stars alongside Ratajkowski. Also leading the cast is Joe Alwyn. Character details of the cast members remain under wraps.

Ratajkowski has previously appeared in the films Gone Girl, Entourage, Lying and Stealing, I Feel Pretty, and Welcome Home. Her television credits include iCarly, The Spoils Before Dying, and Easy. Ratajkowski is also developing an untitled A24 series for Apple TV. She is also writing her second book, Mother F–ker, which Penguin Press has acquired.

Meanwhile, Alwyn has starred in several notable movies, including The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, Harriet, The Brutalist, and Hamnet. His upcoming projects include the thriller film Panic Carefully, starring Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Olsen, and Eddie Redmayne. He will also star in The Origin of the World alongside Selena Gomez, Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Lily McInerny, and Amanda Seyfried.

Alwyn is also set to appear in the new comedy series The Husbands and the upcoming spy thriller series Legacy of Spies.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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