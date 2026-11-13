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Britney Spears has finally lifted the curtain on a business venture she has been quietly developing for the past year. The pop superstar’s mystery project is a jewelry brand called BTiny.

The brand launched its website on Friday after months of speculation about her next move outside the music industry.

Britney Spears unveils BTiny jewelry brand after months of secrecy

A few days ago, Page Six exclusively reported that Spears was preparing to introduce a long-awaited personal project. And just days after, on November 13, the BTiny website was launched. According to Page Six Style, a source close to the singer confirmed that BTiny is the secret venture she has spent the past year developing.

The brand’s website currently offers a teaser rather than a full product reveal. Visitors are greeted with the message, “Okay so… I’ve been keeping a secret. A small one … well maybe TINY actually.” However, the website has not unveiled any jewelry designs yet. Interested customers can sign up for a waitlist to receive updates.

The website features a gold logo with a shooting star, offering a first glimpse of the brand’s visual identity. According to the insider, the venture is something Spears and her fans have been anticipating for years.

The source previously told, “It’s a deeply personal project that both Britney and her fans have longed for for over 20 years.” And added, “It’s coming very soon!”

The project also explains Spears’ recent business trip to New York City. She was spotted having lunch at Manhattan restaurant RinTinTin while attempting to conceal her identity with a scarf. However, the insider clarified that she was not in the city for leisure. Instead, she had been attending meetings and working on the venture’s launch.

BTiny marks another addition to Spears’ business portfolio. She entered the fragrance industry in 2004 with Curious, followed by Fantasy in 2005. Eventually, she built a collection of dozens of perfumes. In February 2025, she announced a partnership with beauty company Give Back Beauty. The agenda was to manage the development and global sales of her fragrances.

Her other ventures include the 2014 lingerie and sleepwear collection, The Intimate Britney Spears, and her bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

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