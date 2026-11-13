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Mary Cosby spoke about losing her 23-year-old son, Robert Cosby Jr., who died on February 23 following a suspected overdose. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recalled that he was “never afraid of the other side.”

Mary Cosby reflects on son’s addiction and her struggles as a parent

Mary opened up about her loss during the November 12 episode of All There Is with Anderson Cooper. The 54-year-old said, “He was never afraid of the other side. He was actually curious [about] it, which was bizarre.” Adding, “Clearly, he felt something. I mean, I feel like this was his time all along. He just acted like it was okay. That there was something on the other side for him.”

Mary told Cooper that hearing her son Robert Jr., who had a long history of substance abuse, talk about death was deeply painful for her. “I did not see that coming,” the reality star admitted. “I did not expect it.” She said, “I look back, and I probably did. I probably spoiled him in that way. Showed him to think about himself because he got really self-centered at the end.” “But I don’t know from what. It looked like it, and even in his eyes, there was a void there,” she expressed.

Throughout the years, Robert Jr. battled mental health difficulties and drug addiction. Mary and Robert Jr. openly discussed his battle during the RHOSLC’s fifth season. As part of his recovery journey, he attended a 30-day rehab program. He also had previous legal troubles, including a 2022 DUI arrest, before his death. He faced further charges in September 2025, when he faced several charges, including criminal trespassing.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

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