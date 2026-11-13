Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Fans are divided over the next Friday the 13th. Some want a legacy director back, while others hope a new filmmaker takes the reins. Earlier today, Horror Inc. reportedly tapped Steve Miner to helm the franchise’s 13th upcoming feature installment. Given Miner’s history with the series, having directed two early sequels already, some fans want to see a new person in charge.

On the positive side, some fans are happy to see Miner return, especially due to his legacy. The filmmaker gave Jason Voorhees his iconic hockey mask and helped him become the franchise’s overarching villain. “We are winning,” said one fan on X, praising Mire’s work on the franchise.

Why do Friday the 13th fans want new blood?

One fan on X said, “He’s 75 years old and hasn’t directed a theatrical horror movie in nearly two decades,” remarking on Miner’s lack of recent experience. The user went on to suggest “Hollywood needs to stop hiring 75-year-old legacy directors to reheat 1980s nostalgia,” instead arguing for younger filmmakers to rise to the challenge.

Besides Jason Voorhees, Miner has worked on Soul Man, Forever Young, Halloween H20, and Lake Placid. His last feature film was Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous in 2008. He has since been active in the television industry, working on Chasing Life and Stitchers.

The Friday the 13th franchise continues to expand following the release of Crystal Lake. The upcoming film will be the franchise’s first in almost two decades. The last mainline entry was 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, followed by a reboot in 2009. The upcoming film will bring the franchise back to its roots with a focus on practical effects.

The next Friday the 13th film currently doesn’t have a release date yet.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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