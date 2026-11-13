Photo Credit: Alexia Umansky / Instagram

Alexia Umansky has revealed how competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test affected her family. The reality star discussed her Season 5 victory and her mother’s reaction to the challenges. Kyle Richards reportedly wanted to confront the show’s instructors after watching her daughter’s experience.

Kyle Richards wanted to confront ‘Special Forces’ instructors

During an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Alexia discussed her experience on the show. She reflected on the demanding final hours and her mother’s reaction. She also discussed how her family supported her throughout the competition.

Alexia competed in Season 5 alongside her father, Mauricio Umansky. The father-daughter duo faced physically and emotionally demanding challenges. Richards worried about their safety throughout the competition.

Richards had previously expressed her disapproval of their decision to participate. She reportedly told Mauricio she would “kill” him for involving Alexia. Richards also recalled praying every day while they were away.

During her latest interview, Alexia discussed an incident that made her mother want to “beat up” the instructors. However, the interview’s description did not specify which challenge or exchange triggered Richards’ reaction.

Alexia secured her victory after a demanding final stretch. The season finale featured a 12-hour interrogation challenge. Only Alexia, Candace Cameron Bure and Collin Gosselin completed the final test successfully.

The challenge required contestants to maintain their cover stories under intense psychological and physical pressure. At one point, instructors placed the remaining recruits inside water-filled boxes. Alexia panicked during the ordeal but persevered and earned her place among the winners.

Mauricio also worried about his daughter’s safety during the competition. He later recalled fearing that she might not return from one of the challenges. He even worried about having to tell his family that he had come home without her.

The experience tested more than Alexia’s physical endurance. She previously described the competition as humbling and an opportunity to confront her fears. Her victory ultimately became a meaningful achievement for her and her family.

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