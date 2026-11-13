Photo Credit: Disney Entertainment

Jake Johnson’s upcoming procedural sitcom is arriving on NBC soon. First-look photos from the comedy series have also been unveiled.

Sunset P.I. premieres on NBC on Monday, February 8, 2027. The new show stars Johnson alongside Jane Levy, Keith David, Langston Kerman, and Mary Shalaby. It will air after 8 p.m.’s St. Denis Medical, taking over the timeslot currently held by The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins, which concludes its second season in mid-January.

Sunset P.I. is a 10-episode single-camera workplace comedy show created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. It follows Mickey Wilder (Johnson) and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency.

Mickey’s boss, Garner Taggart (David), runs the Garner Taggart PI Agency, where his son Mitch (Kerman) and Mickey work as the main PIs. Shalaby plays Raya, another employee at the PI Agency, while Levy portrays Faye, a smart and competent investigative journalist.

The first-look images capture the stars as their characters at work. One photo shows Johnson and David’s characters talking in the latter’s office, while another captures Johnson sharing the frame with Levy.

Check out the first look images from Sunset P.I.:

What is Jake Johnson known for starring in outside of New Girl?

Besides playing Nick Miller in the Fox sitcom New Girl, Jake Johnson has appeared in multiple other movies and television shows.

Notable films in his credits include Let’s Be Cops, Paper Heart, Safety Not Guaranteed, 21 Jump Street, Jurassic World, The Mummy, No Strings Attached, and Neighbors.

Additionally, the actor has voiced Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its 2023 sequel. He has also done voice work in the films Wildwood, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and The Lego Movie, as well as the animated television shows High School USA!, BoJack Horseman, We Bare Bears, and Comrade Detective.

Johnson also stars in the comedy television series Minx. He has also appeared in Lost Ollie and Stumptown.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

The post New Girl’s Jake Johnson Returns to Comedy TV as His Next Show Gets NBC Release Date, First Look appeared first on Mandatory.