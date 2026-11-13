Photo Credit: @bobbi/Instagram

Bobbi Althoff has opened up about her father’s portrayal on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The 29-year-old podcaster admitted, “I made my dad seem so bad,” but he is actually “a really amazing person.”

Bobbi Althoff reveals SLOMW showed partial side of bond with father

Bobbi attended the Hulu series premiere on November 12. She spoke with Us Weekly about scenes the producers cut from the show.

Reflecting on the show’s editing process, Bobbi shared, “I will say it’s really interesting what gets cut and what gets put in it because I feel like there’s so much that got cut out of even my childhood.”

She also recalled her frustration during filming: “I was like, ‘You guys had me in those confessionals crying for hours for no reason because all of it just gets cut.'”

Unlike podcasting, reality TV gives Bobbi less control over the final edit. She told Us Weekly, “I made my dad seem so bad in [the show], and I’m like, my dad is really an amazing person. I’m so close to him.” She added, “But I am sad that more didn’t make it in of just why I am the way I am because I don’t feel like it fully made sense.”

Bobbi finds comfort in knowing that her castmates understand her better than viewers might. She admitted that she felt more like an extra on the show. She also believed viewers didn’t get to know her well.

Despite those concerns, she enjoyed filming and expressed interest in returning for a second season. She hopes viewers will get to know her better if the show continues.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County follows a group of California mothers. Bobbi, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Cory Althoff, appears alongside Jen Affleck and McCall DaPron, the sister of Mayci Neeley.

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