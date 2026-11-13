Photo Credit: Columbia-TriStar Home Entertainment

Former child actor Christian Cousins has passed away at the age of 43. He was best known for portraying Dominic Palmieri in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1990 comedy film Kindergarten Cop.

Cousins’ brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the actor’s passing in an Instagram post in late October. He also revealed that Cousins had been battling liver disease. Alongside a selfie of the two, Roeser shared a heartfelt tribute, writing, “RIP My Dear Brother Christian Love Jonas.”

Roeser explained his family connection to Cousins. “Christian and his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father,” he shared. He also said that the twins grew up in California while Roeser lived in Washington. “I didn’t get to know them until I was in college. Before that, I grew up watching them on television,” naming some of his projects, including Kindergarten Cop.

Roeser said those roles were only a small part of how he will remember Christian. “He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” he wrote. “It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.”

Reflecting on his brother’s passing, Roeser concluded his tribute with a personal farewell, writing, “You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Born on March 17, 1983, Cousins began acting at age five. The California native made his onscreen debut in a 1988 episode of Highway to Heaven. He also played Bobby Gibson Ewing in the television series Knots Landing that ran between 1987 and 1992.

Kindergarten Cop brought Cousins widespread recognition following its release in 1990. He shared several acting credits with his twin brother, Joey. The two also earned recognition at the 12th Young Artist Awards, winning Best Young Actor Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for their performances in Kindergarten Cop. The film’s cast also won Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture at the same ceremony.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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