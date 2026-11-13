Photo Credit - A24

Billy Evans has no regrets about appearing in You Can See Everything, even though the documentary portrays him as a villain. In a new interview with CBS, Evans acknowledged that the film makes him look “crazy” but said his priority was making sure audiences saw the real Elizabeth Holmes.

According to Variety, when correspondent Matt Gutman asked whether he was comfortable being portrayed as a “conniving, manipulative villain,” Evans admitted that he would have preferred a different depiction. “I would’ve preferred for that not to be the case, but it’s entertainment,” he said. “I didn’t get to control the edit.”

However, Evans explained that the portrayal did not change how he felt about the documentary. He said, “My goal was to have people see Elizabeth. And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is.”

The A24 documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows Fielder as he investigates Holmes and her relationship with Evans. The film captures tense exchanges between the comedian and Evans as he tries to understand whether Holmes is being honest with him.

How much money has You Can See Everything made in theaters so far?

You Can See Everything has become a major box office success for A24. The documentary has earned approximately $80 million in North America after four weekends in theaters. According to The Numbers, it is now the second-highest-grossing non-musical documentary in domestic box office history.

The film collected $15.6 million during its opening weekend before expanding to more theaters. Its second weekend brought in $19.5 million from 2,655 locations, marking a 28% increase. It added another $8.8 million in its fourth weekend, with ticket sales declining by just 23%.

Directed by Fielder and Oppenheim, the nearly three-hour documentary follows Holmes as she prepares to begin an 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors through her blood-testing company, Theranos. Its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and strong audience response helped generate interest before its theatrical release.

The box office performance is particularly impressive given the film’s reported $7 million production budget. You Can See Everything has also become A24’s third-biggest domestic release, behind Backrooms and Marty Supreme.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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