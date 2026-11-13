Photo Credit: NBC

Fox could bring back one of its biggest singing competitions with a different setup. The X Factor is reportedly getting a reboot, more than a decade after its original U.S. run ended. The planned revival could change how contestants experience the competition.

According to Deadline, the new version will feature contestants living together in a house. This setup would add a reality TV element to the singing competition. Sources told the outlet that the reboot will have “more sizzle” than previous editions. However, Fox hasn’t officially ordered the series, and a decision is expected soon.

The project comes from Fremantle, which produced the original show, and Mischief & Wonder. Australian producers Emma Lamb and Leigh Aramberri are helping develop the new format. The team is also exploring California tax credits, which could make Los Angeles a possible filming location.

The X Factor last aired in the US more than a decade ago

Simon Cowell created The X Factor, which debuted on Fox in the United States in 2011. The network aired three seasons before ending the American version in 2013. The original format gave aspiring singers a chance to compete for a recording contract and gain wider recognition.

The first season featured Cowell, Paula Abdul, L.A. Reid, and Nicole Scherzinger as judges. Steve Jones hosted that edition, while Mario Lopez and Khloé Kardashian took over hosting duties in season two. Lopez returned for the third season, alongside judges Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and Paulina Rubio. Fifth Harmony became the most successful act from the U.S. version after finishing third in season two.

The franchise also made a strong international record beyond its American run. Artists discovered through the format have sold more than 150 million records worldwide. The British version ended in 2018, although celebrity and band-focused spin-offs followed.

Cowell previously discussed bringing the American competition back through a deal with NBC. That version never moved forward, while recent UK reports have also pointed to a possible ITV revival. Fox’s latest project is still in development, so its final format and series order remain unconfirmed.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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