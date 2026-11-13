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Coachella 2027 will bring together artists from different generations of dance music, including disco pioneer Giorgio Moroder. The upcoming festival will also feature major names with ties to disco, including Dua Lipa and Madonna.

Giorgio Moroder joins the Coachella 2027 lineup

According to CR Fashionbook, Moroder will perform at Coachella 2027 during both festival weekends in Indio, California. His Friday performances place him on the same lineup as Madonna and Lipa.

The announcement comes 50 years after his groundbreaking work on “I Feel Love.” Moroder helped create the influential 1977 track with Donna Summer. Its electronic sound helped shape disco and dance music.

The Italian producer first established his career in Germany. He collaborated with Pete Bellotte and Summer on “Love to Love You Baby” in 1975. Their partnership later produced another major hit, “Hot Stuff,” in 1979.

Moroder also made his mark in Hollywood. He won three Academy Awards for his musical contributions. These included work on Midnight Express, Flashdance, and Top Gun.

Moroder reached a new generation through Daft Punk’s 2013 album, Random Access Memories. The electronic duo featured him on the track “Giorgio by Moroder.” The Grammy-winning album introduced his musical legacy to younger listeners.

Moroder later returned to DJing and released his 2015 album, Déjà Vu, featuring collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Sia, and Charli XCX. His upcoming Coachella performance marks another milestone in his decades-long career.

The Friday lineup also features Lipa, whose album Future Nostalgia embraced disco influence. She will deliver her first full Coachella set after appearing as Martin Garrix’s guest in 2017. Madonna will also perform, bringing another connection to Moroder’s musical legacy.

Madonna previously incorporated elements of “I Feel Love” into live performances of “Future Lovers.” She also performed at Coachella in 2006 during her Confessions on a Dance Floor era. She will return to the festival’s dance tent in 2027.

Moroder has already teased his festival appearance on Instagram. “I’ll bring the disco,” he wrote. “You bring the love.”

Coachella 2027 will take place April 9–11 and April 16–18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Moroder’s performance will celebrate his lasting influence on disco and electronic music.

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