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Vice President JD Vance is reportedly reconsidering his political ambitions and may decide against running for president in 2028. According to a CNN report, Vance is uncertain about leading the MAGA movement after Donald Trump, particularly as the ongoing Iran war and the GOP’s recent midterm losses raise questions about the party’s political future.

JD Vance reportedly reconsiders presidential bid amid Iran war concerns

A source familiar with Vance’s thinking told CNN that the vice president is keeping his options open and could postpone a presidential run. “I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes. He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time,” the insider said.

However, the bigger concern appears to be whether the Iran war will damage Republican chances of winning the White House in 2028. Another Vance supporter told CNN, “The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it? If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”

The concerns follow a major Republican defeat in the midterm elections, with Democrats securing majorities in both chambers of Congress. Vance also blamed the Iran war for the party’s losses in a social media post, arguing that Republicans needed to confront its political consequences.

Vance wrote, “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.” He continued, “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

Meanwhile, Vance’s future plans remain uncertain.

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