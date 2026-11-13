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Taylor Swift is returning to her country music roots with a performance at the 2026 CMA Awards. The appearance will mark her first performance at the ceremony in 13 years.

Taylor Swift to perform at CMA Awards for first time since 2013

Swift will perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18. ABC and the Country Music Association announced her appearance on Friday, according to Variety. It will be her first performance at the ceremony since 2013.

Although Swift previously confirmed she would attend, her performance had not been announced. She received a Single of the Year nomination for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which she recorded for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

Organizers have not revealed her planned setlist. However, she could perform her CMA-nominated single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which has helped renew her connection with country audiences.

Swift last performed at the CMA Awards in 2013, when she received the Pinnacle Award and sang “Red” alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. Her last appearance at the ceremony came in 2016.

That year, she surprised audiences by presenting the Entertainer of the Year award. Garth Brooks received the honor during the ceremony’s closing moments. Her upcoming appearance therefore marks her first CMA return in a decade.

This year marks 20 years since Swift first appeared at the CMA Awards. Her self-titled debut album, released in 2006, introduced her to country audiences. She subsequently won the Horizon Award in 2007, recognizing her as an emerging country artist.

In 2009, Swift became the youngest artist at the time to win Entertainer of the Year. Her musical direction later shifted toward pop with the release of 1989 in 2014. However, she continued incorporating country influences into her music.

Her latest country single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” has strengthened that connection. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, marking her first chart-topper in the format in 13 years.

The 60th annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 18. Lainey Wilson will host the ceremony, which will feature performances from several country stars. Swift’s return is expected to be one of the night’s highlights.

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