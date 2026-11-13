Photo Credit: @ATablePrepared / YouTube

Ashley Judd is sharing what she says her late mother believed away from the public eye. The actress claims Naomi Judd felt pressure to follow a particular political line associated with country music. Ashley says her mother feared backlash if she expressed views that differed from that expectation. She also believes Naomi kept some of her opinions private to avoid potential retaliation.

Ashley Judd says Naomi Judd feared political retaliation from the country music industry

Ashley shared these details during the first episode of her new podcast, A Table Prepared. She said Naomi feared “disapproval and retaliation from the country music community” if she rejected “a certain political line” associated with the genre’s public image. At home, however, Naomi expressed different political and social views, according to Ashley, who said her mother spoke openly with her during their private conversations.

Ashley said those opinions might surprise people who knew only Naomi’s public image. She offered examples involving two women accused of harming their children, saying she believed her mother would have responded with compassion. “Mom would have a lot of compassion for those women,” she said, adding that Naomi would say, “they need help, not punishment.”

Ashley said she was unsure whether Naomi would have felt comfortable expressing those opinions publicly during her lifetime. She also questioned whether it was appropriate to reveal her mother’s private beliefs after her death. “I’ve debated with myself, is it okay for me to say that posthumously and attribute it to her?” she said. Ashley explained that she continues to consider how to discuss her mother’s beliefs with care.

Ashley also described a personal experience that influenced her decision to speak candidly. She said she sometimes tries to communicate with her late mother and recently wrote with both hands. During that experience, she heard what she described as her mother’s voice, or “the part of my mother that lives in me,” say, “Honey, I told stories. You tell the truth.” Ashley interpreted the message as a passing of the torch, giving her an opportunity to share truths Naomi may not have expressed publicly.

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