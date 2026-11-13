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Girls fans have long wanted Hannah Horvath and co. back on television. Now that the fan-favorite comedy-drama series is finally returning, Lena Dunham reportedly made an interesting move.

According to a recent Variety report, Dunham initially did not speak with HBO about a revival. Instead, she discussed it with none other than Allison Williams. Dunham stated, “It started with us, and it ends with us! And I was nervous when I called you because she’s a busy mom and producer and iconic Scream Queen and she might not want to return.”

Williams immediately responded, saying, “That is crazy! If you were like, ‘I’m gonna film an ad for Gak — the thing that made fart noises when we were in middle school — I would star in it?”

Interestingly, Williams, who portrayed Marnie Michaels in the sitcom, was Hannah’s type-A best friend. Dunham’s Girls will return for a limited run, with production set to begin in 2027.

The legacy of Girls and its impact on television

Girls, which began in 2012, ran for six consecutive seasons and concluded in 2017. Created by Dunham, the series introduced millennial storytelling that did not portray New York cityscapes and the lead characters in a glamorous way.

Although the narrative draws inspiration from the renowned series Sex and the City, the characters are not overtly successful. Rather, Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna are messy and often unlikable. The series explores themes of female bodies, adulthood, awkward intimacy, and mental health with a realistic approach.

Girls has earned ratings of 89% on Tomatometer and 76% on Popcornmeter via Rotten Tomatoes. At the same time, Girls caused a lot of debate from its debut season. However, it remains a series that many rewatch. The comedy-drama series streams in the US on HBO Max and Hulu.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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