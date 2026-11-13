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Kacey Musgraves has opened up about love, heartbreak, and knowing her worth. After navigating difficult relationships and embracing single life, the country star has shared the qualities she believes can make or break a relationship.

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old singer revealed that she values confidence and security in a partner. She also described insecurity as a quality that can quickly damage a relationship.

Kacey Musgraves on relationship insecurity

When asked what she values in a partner during an interview with PEOPLE, Musgraves replied, “Confidence and security.” She added, “I’ve realized that insecurity within a person, whether it’s a friend or a romantic partner, is one of the ugliest qualities, and it can quickly deteriorate a good thing.”

The singer explained that being secure in yourself does not mean earning as much as someone else. Instead, she emphasized the importance of recognizing your own worth and becoming a better partner.

Musgraves divorced musician Ruston Kelly in 2020 after nearly three years of marriage. She later channeled the emotions of a more recent breakup into her latest album, Middle of Nowhere. The singer has earned five nominations at the CMAs on November 18, including Album of the Year for the record.

Reflecting on the split, she said learning to enjoy her own company was an important lesson. “I don’t need anyone else to be happy,” she explained, adding that finding happiness independently helps people welcome relationships without desperation.

Meanwhile, Musgraves brought a humorous perspective to single life through her album’s lead single, “Dry Spell.” The track, which is nominated for Song of the Year and Video of the Year at the CMAs, openly addresses loneliness and a prolonged lack of intimacy. Explaining the inspiration behind the song, she said, “I don’t know if I’ve heard someone talk about how they’re not.” She added, “It’s relatable, right? I mean, it’s hard out there!”

The “Slow Burn” singer has kept her current relationship private but confirmed that her dry spell is over. Giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up, she said, “The dry spell did end, thank God — it took a long time.”

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