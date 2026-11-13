Photo Credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo/NBC Universal

Kyle Cooke and Austen Kroll have maintained a friendship despite appearing on different Bravo reality shows. However, Cooke recently became part of the conversation surrounding Kroll’s complicated relationship with Salley Carson.

Austen Kroll recalls Salley Carson’s night with Kyle Cooke

According to Bravo TV, Cooke came up during the Southern Charm Season 12 premiere. Although he did not appear in the episode, Austen referred to him while discussing his complicated relationship with Salley.

While Austen was speaking, a photo of him, Kyle, and Salley appeared on screen. He recalled, “When our friend was in town DJ’ing. And she kind of looked at me and was like, ‘You won’t do it. You don’t want to kiss me in public.’ I was like, ‘F–k it, sure I will.’ And so, we did.”

Austen told Shep Rose that he was “all good” with Carson going home with Cooke. He added that he and Salley had “done that before,” explaining that they had previously kissed each other before going home with someone else.

“Some might call my situation with Salley f–king perfect, right? Like, you have a hot friend who is cool with you talking to other girls and doing your thing, you know, and you, sometimes, like, you get to make out with,” Kroll said.

Salley has not publicly confirmed a committed relationship with either Austen or Cooke. However, she and Austen grew closer following his breakup with Audrey Pratt during Southern Charm Season 11.

The two shared a kiss during a trip to Mexico but later acknowledged at the reunion that their relationship had not progressed further. However, the Season 12 premiere revealed that their connection had since developed into a casual, friends-with-benefits arrangement.

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