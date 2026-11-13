(Photo Credit: Orion Classics)

A 1990s comedy film starring Patrick Stewart is now available to stream for free. The Star Trek actor passed away last month, on October 28.

Shout! Studios has uploaded the complete 1995 romantic comedy Jeffrey to its official YouTube channel. Fans can now revisit the heartfelt story, which stars Stewart, Steven Weber, Michael T. Weiss, and Bryan Batt.

What is Jeffrey with Patrick Stewart about?

Directed by Christopher Ashley, Jeffrey is based on Paul Rudnick’s play of the same name, with Rudnick also adapting the screenplay. The movie takes place in Manhattan during the height of the AIDS epidemic. It follows Jeffrey, a gay man, who has sworn to never make love again to avoid the risk of contracting the disease.

While trying to remain content with his decision, Jeffrey meets Steve, a handsome man who is HIV-positive. Although he is immediately drawn to Steve, Jeffrey’s anxiety about the disease threatens to keep them apart.

With support from his friends, including interior decorator Sterling and his partner, Darius, Jeffrey begins to overcome his fear and find the courage to pursue a relationship with Steve.

Besides the principal cast, Jeffrey also features multiple cameo appearances from notable stars like Sigourney Weaver, Victor Garber, Robert Klein, Christine Baranski, Kathy Najimy, Peter Maloney, and many more.

Jeffrey’s free streaming release comes two weeks after Patrick Stewart’s death. The actor has left behind an illustrious legacy, built upon a plethora of memorable on-screen roles such as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series. He has also earned acclaim for his stage work, including performances recognized by the Laurence Olivier Awards.

Stewart’s final on-screen appearance will be featured posthumously in Avengers: Doomsday, in which he reprised his role as Professor X. The highly anticipated MCU installment arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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