Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Justin Bieber stepped away from huge festival crowds for a much smaller performance in Los Angeles. The singer turned up at a local venue on Thursday night. He joined rising British artist Finn Askew during the young musician’s set. The brief performance gave fans an up-close moment with the pop star.

Justin Bieber surprised Finn Askew’s Los Angeles crowd with an onstage appearance

Page Six reported that Askew performed for nearly 300 people at The Moroccan Lounge, near the Arts District and Little Tokyo. Towards the end of the show, the security guards came closer to the stage. Their presence led fans to wonder whether Bieber had arrived, especially after the two artists recently appeared together on social media. Moments later, Bieber joined Askew, and the crowd quickly filled the room with excited cheers.

The pair performed Askew’s rising track “Music all over her body.” Video obtained by the California Post showed Bieber allowing the 25-year-old British singer-songwriter to lead most of the performance. Bieber joined in with background vocals and harmonies while fans cheered. The surprise appearance brought an unexpected guest to an otherwise intimate show.

Bieber had also hinted at the collaboration earlier that day. He shared an Instagram post teasing a medium-sized speaker from his Skylrk brand, with Askew’s song playing alongside the clip. He also tagged Askew in the caption. Earlier in the week, Askew shared a photo with Bieber and simply called him “Brother.”

Thursday’s appearance marked another small Los Angeles performance for Bieber in recent months. In September, he staged an informal show at MacArthur Park, where a small crowd gathered as he performed several of his hits. He also gave food and clothing to some of the people experiencing homelessness in the area. His latest stop at The Moroccan Lounge once again brought him close to fans in a far smaller setting than a major festival stage.

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