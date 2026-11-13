Photo Credit: @royalchannel / YouTube

Kate Middleton has confirmed the return of her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. This year’s gathering will celebrate love, kindness, and people who quietly support their communities.

The Princess of Wales will welcome more than 1,600 guests on December 11 for the sixth annual Together At Christmas service. The event will feature festive music, readings, and performances at the abbey, where Kate married Prince William in 2011.

Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert to celebrate love, kindness & support

ITV confirmed that the service will recognise people who have supported others in their communities. Lord-lieutenants and charities connected to the royal family will nominate guests. Traditional and contemporary Christmas music will accompany readings and special performances.

ITV1 and ITVX will broadcast the service on Christmas Eve, with a further airing on Christmas Day morning. Fifteen community carol services will also take place across the UK, from the Shetland Isles to Devon.

Last year, Prince William and the couple’s three children joined Kate at Westminster Abbey. The 2025 service celebrated love in all its forms. Organisers said Kate wanted to thank people whose actions helped build more connected communities. Kate Winslet, Katie Melua, and Dame Mary Berry also attended, alongside Carole and Michael Middleton, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Lady Sarah Chatto.

The previous concert also honored the late Duchess of Kent, who died aged 92 on September 4, 2025. Eight young performers supported by her Future Talent charity welcomed guests with music. The Wales children later invited attendees to add names to the Connection Tree. Kate and Princess Charlotte also performed Erland Cooper’s “Holm Sound” on piano.

HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash attended the service and shared her impression. “Over five years now the Princess has pulled off a wonderful festive treat for her guests and somehow this one felt more personal than ever,” she said.

Christmas Day traditionally brings the royal family to Sandringham for church and lunch. King Charles will deliver his annual Christmas message that afternoon. Meanwhile, reports have differed about Harry and Meghan’s holiday plans. However, the outlet reported that the couple was considering a UK Christmas, potentially marking their first festive season in England in eight years.

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