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Elizabeth Holmes’ fiancé, Billy Evans, has shared his thoughts on the documentary about their lives. He acknowledged that the film did not portray him in the best light but said he has no hard feelings toward filmmaker Nathan Fielder. Evans also explained what he hoped viewers would understand about Holmes.

Billy Evans discusses Nathan Fielder’s documentary You Can See Everything

During a preview interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Evans spoke about the documentary You Can See Everything. He said he loves Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim, despite how the film portrayed him. Evans admitted that he would have preferred a different portrayal of himself. However, he added, “I would have preferred that not to be the case, but it’s entertainment.”

Evans also acknowledged that some scenes made him appear “crazy.” He explained that his main reason for taking part was to help people understand Holmes. “I think that my goal was to have people see Elizabeth,” he said. He added, “And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is.”

The documentary includes several personal moments from the couple’s home life. One scene shows Evans appearing fully nude while showering. Another moment went viral after he took a bowl of eggs away from Elizabeth Holmes while she whisked them. TMZ also reported that a source close to the production said Evans apparently believed the shower scene would not appear in the final film, even though the crew recorded it.

Evans has also answered questions regarding other scenes in the documentary. During an AMA, he denied using cocaine while filming. He said his sniffles came from allergies and being sick, adding that he has two children. The film follows Evans and Holmes during the weeks before she began serving her 11-year prison sentence in 2023 after her federal fraud conviction, giving viewers a close look at their life together.

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