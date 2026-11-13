Photo Credit: ABC

ABC has picked an unexpected name to lead the next season of its long-running dating show. Sam Hartman, a 27-year-old quarterback with the Washington Commanders, will search for love as the lead of The Bachelor Season 30.

Hartman was announced as the new Bachelor during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. He admitted he initially had doubts about joining the show but changed his mind after speaking with host Jesse Palmer. “Honestly, at first, I was like, No way,” Hartman said. He explained that Palmer helped him understand what the experience would involve. “I’m excited but also very nervous,” he added.

Hartman brings an NFL background to his new reality TV role

Hartman is currently part of the Washington Commanders organization, where he serves as a quarterback on the practice squad. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after playing college football at Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

During college, Hartman set ACC records for career touchdown passes and 300-yard games. He also appeared in the documentary series QB1: Beyond the Lights. Despite his experience on the football field, Hartman joked that dating 30 women could be a different kind of challenge. “I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough,” he told Good Morning America.

The new season will mark the show’s return after nearly two years away. Grant Ellis led Season 29 in 2025, while the planned season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul was canceled shortly before its scheduled March 2026 premiere.

Hartman is not the first professional athlete to lead the franchise. Former NFL quarterback Palmer was the Bachelor in Season 5 before becoming the show’s host. Former soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis, race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. and former NFL practice squad player Colton Underwood have also led previous seasons.

The Bachelor Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for eligible bundle subscribers.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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